Prior was +$12.51 (revised to +$11.81B)



Non-revolving credit +$9.42B vs +$14.95B prior



Revolving credit +$12.63B vs +$2.43BB prior

Revolving credit is generally credit cards and it looks like a few more Christmas presents than anticipated went on the credit card. That's probably just a payback from the low November number that was due to a late Black Friday.