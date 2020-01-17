US December housing starts 1608K vs 1380K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US December housing starts

housing starts
  • Prior was 1365K (revised to 1375K)
  • +16.9%
  • Single family starts +11.2%
  • Building permits 1416K vs 1460K exp
  • Permits -3.9%
  • Prior permits 1482 (revised to 1474)
That's the largest one-month jump since October 2016 and unlike that number it wasn't preceded by a big dip the month before. In fact, the past two months have also been strong and this chart looks like a genuine breakout.

US housing is a big wildcard this year and it would be a major jolt for the consumer and investment spending if it picked up.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose