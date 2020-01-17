US December housing starts 1608K vs 1380K expected

Prior was 1365K (revised to 1375K)



+16.9%

Single family starts +11.2%

Building permits 1416K vs 1460K exp

Permits -3.9%

Prior permits 1482 (revised to 1474)

That's the largest one-month jump since October 2016 and unlike that number it wasn't preceded by a big dip the month before. In fact, the past two months have also been strong and this chart looks like a genuine breakout.





US housing is a big wildcard this year and it would be a major jolt for the consumer and investment spending if it picked up.

