US December housing starts 1669K vs 1560K expected

December US housing starts

  • Prior was 1547K
  • Building permits 1709K vs 1608K exp
  • Prior permits 1635K
  • Permits +4.5% m/m vs -1.7% exp
Details:
  • Single family starts +12.0% vs +0.4% prior
  • Multifamily -15.0% vs +4.0% prior
  • Single family permits +7.8% vs +1.3% prior
Starts are up 27% y/y. It's a boom.

