US December import price index +0.9% m/m vs +0.7% expected

December import prices

Prior was +0.1%

Ex petroleum +0.4% vs +0.1% exp



Export price index +1.1% vs -0.8% m/m expected

Year-over-year import prices -0.3%

Year-over-year import prices ex petroleum +1.8%



Year-over-year export prices +0.2%



It's tough to translate higher import prices into inflation because costs can be absorbed along the way. I wouldn't read too much into this, at least until we see oil get back to where it was in 2019.