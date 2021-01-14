US December import price index +0.9% m/m vs +0.7% expected

December import prices

  • Prior was +0.1%
  • Ex petroleum +0.4% vs +0.1% exp
  • Export price index +1.1% vs -0.8% m/m expected
  • Year-over-year import prices -0.3%
  • Year-over-year import prices ex petroleum +1.8%
  • Year-over-year export prices +0.2%
It's tough to translate higher import prices into inflation because costs can be absorbed along the way. I wouldn't read too much into this, at least until we see oil get back to where it was in 2019.
