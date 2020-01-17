US December industrial production -0.3% vs -0.2% expected

Prior was +1.1% (revised to +0.8%)

Capacity utilization 77.0% vs 77.0% exp

Manufacturing production +0.2% vs -0.1% expected

Prior manufacturing production +1.1% (revised to 1.0%)

This is a disappointing reading with a negative revision. The hope is that US manufacturing picks up in the next few months on a bump in orders following the trade deal. The latest Philly Fed was better but it's going to take a lot more than that to convince anyone of a turn.





There was no reaction in FX.

