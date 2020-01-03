US December ISM manufacturing 47.2 vs 49.0 expected

December ISM manufacturing data





Lowest since June 2009



Prior was 48.1

New orders 46.8 vs 47.2 prior -- lowest since April 2009



Prices paid 51.7 vs 47.8 expected

Prior prices paid 46.7

Employment 45.1 vs 46.6 prior

Full report



The headlines speak for themselves. This is a very weak reading and puts a dent in the idea that rate cuts are going to spur a reversal in manufacturing. The US-China trade truce wouldn't quite be fully captured by this month's data but you have to hope it can turn it around.





Comments in the report:





"Backlog of orders is shrinking due to new order pace continuing to fall." (Computer & Electronic Products)

"Due to sluggish sales, we have introduced promotions to generate increased sales." (Chemical Products)

"Cautiously optimistic is the rule these days. Sales are decent, but we're wondering what 2020 will bring. Still hedging that it will be successful - but maybe not as much as this year." (Transportation Equipment)

"Starting to see suppliers try to pass on costs associated with tariffs. Uncertainty on the trade front continues to keep agricultural markets on the defensive." (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

"Down month-to-month, but up over last year." (Miscellaneous Manufacturing)

"Anticipated large export orders did not materialize. As a result, expected U.S. production has decreased." (Fabricated Metal Products)

"Dealer inventories have rebounded, and overall customer market has softened, resulting in corrections to near-term production schedules and a tentative forecast outlook." (Machinery)

"Export markets continue to weaken for plastic resins - Mexican producers are actually trying to sell product back into the U.S. due to weak in-country demand." (Plastics & Rubber Products)

"Our outlook for the first quarter of 2020 is positive. We have secured contracts from a number of former customers and expect sales growth of about 5 percent over Q4 of 2019." (Textile Mills)

"The construction market seems to have slowed for end of year. Overall, it's marginally up." (Nonmetallic Mineral Products)

Overall these comments are more-constructive than the headline but there is a theme of poor orders.





"Global trade remains the most significant cross-industry issue, but there are signs that several industry sectors will improve as a result of the phase-one trade agreement between the U.S. and China. Among the six big industry sectors, Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products remains the strongest, while Transportation Equipment is the weakest. Overall, sentiment this month is marginally positive regarding near-term growth," says Timothy Fiore, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management.

