Prior was 841K (revised to 829K)

Sales still up 17.2% y/y

Sales +1.6% m/m

New home supply at 4.3 months vs 4.2 months prior

Prices +8.0% y/y to $355,900

This is a hiccup in a hot market. It's not the home-buying season and home builders, including DR Horton this week have talked about high interest and offering almost no incentives to buyers.