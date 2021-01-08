US December non-farm payrolls -140K vs -37.5K expected

December US jobs data





Prior was +62.1K

Unemployment rate 6.7% vs 6.8% expected

Prior unemployment rate 6.7%

Participation rate 61.5% vs 61.5% expected

Prior participation rate 61.5% More details More details





Underemployment rate 11.7% vs 12.0% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.8% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Average hourly earnings +5.1% y/y vs +4.5% expected

Average weekly hours 34.7 vs 34.8 expected

Two month net revision +135K

Change in private payrolls -95K vs +25K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +38K vs +15K expected

The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) 3.96 million vs 3.93 million prior

Leisure/hospitality jobs -498K

Education -62K

Retail +120K



The headline was poor but the positive revisions over the last two months mitigated the damage. The earnings numbers are interesting but I'm inclined to think that's due to lower wage workers losing their jobs. Clearly, many people lost work in leisure and hospitality as that industry braced for a rough winter.