US December prelim durable goods orders +0.2% vs +1.0% expected

Prior was +1.0% (revised to +1.2%)



Durables ex transportation +0.7% vs +0.5% expected

Prior ex transportation +0.4% (revised to +0.8%)



Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.6% vs +0.6% expected

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.5% (revised to +1.0%)



Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.5% vs +0.6% expected

Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.5%

The headline is soft but core orders were in-line along with a good-sized boost to the prior. Overall, this is another report that highlights that the manufacturing sector is in good shape.

