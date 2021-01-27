US December prelim durable goods orders +0.2% vs +1.0% expected

US December prelim durable goods orders
  • Prior was +1.0% (revised to +1.2%)
  • Durables ex transportation +0.7% vs +0.5% expected
  • Prior ex transportation +0.4% (revised to +0.8%)
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.6% vs +0.6% expected
  • Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.5% (revised to +1.0%)
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.5% vs +0.6% expected
  • Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.5%
The headline is soft but core orders were in-line along with a good-sized boost to the prior. Overall, this is another report that highlights that the manufacturing sector is in good shape.

