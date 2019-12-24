US December Richmond Fed -5 vs +1 expected

Prior was -1

New orders -13 vs -3 prior

Employment +7 vs +5 prior

Avg workweek -15 vs +3

Wages +29 vs +24 prior

Shipments -6 vs -2 prior

Order backlog -11 vs -11 prior

The Philly Fed was soft last week and this underscores that rate cuts haven't altered the state of play in the struggling manufacturing sector. Perhaps the US-China trade truce will lead to some fresh activity but we might just be skidding along the bottom for the foreseeable future.

