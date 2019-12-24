US December Richmond Fed -5 vs +1 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Highlights of the December 2019 Richmond Fed:

  • Prior was -1
  • New orders -13 vs -3 prior
  • Employment +7 vs +5 prior
  • Avg workweek -15 vs +3
  • Wages +29 vs +24 prior
  • Shipments -6 vs -2 prior
  • Order backlog -11 vs -11 prior
The Philly Fed was soft last week and this underscores that rate cuts haven't altered the state of play in the struggling manufacturing sector. Perhaps the US-China trade truce will lead to some fresh activity but we might just be skidding along the bottom for the foreseeable future.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose