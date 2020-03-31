US Defense Dept orders all installations to stop announcing publicly new coronavirus cases

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had the order issued:

commanders at all of its installations worldwide to stop announcing publicly new coronavirus cases among their personnel

to protect operational security at the Defense Department's global installations

Defense Department leaders worried adversaries could exploit such information, especially if the data showed the outbreak impacted U.S. nuclear forces or other critical units.

Sounds like a good idea. The Pentagon says it'll still issue total numbers.











Hospital ship arriving in New York:



