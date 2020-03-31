US Defense Dept orders all installations to stop announcing publicly new coronavirus cases

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had the order issued:
- commanders at all of its installations worldwide to stop announcing publicly new coronavirus cases among their personnel
- to protect operational security at the Defense Department's global installations
- Defense Department leaders worried adversaries could exploit such information, especially if the data showed the outbreak impacted U.S. nuclear forces or other critical units.
Sounds like a good idea. The Pentagon says it'll still issue total numbers.
Hospital ship arriving in New York:
