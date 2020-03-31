US Defense Dept orders all installations to stop announcing publicly new coronavirus cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had the order issued:

  • commanders at all of its installations worldwide to stop announcing publicly new coronavirus cases among their personnel
  • to protect operational security at the Defense Department's global installations
  • Defense Department leaders worried adversaries could exploit such information, especially if the data showed the outbreak impacted U.S. nuclear forces or other critical units.
Sounds like a good idea. The Pentagon says it'll still issue total numbers. 

Info via Stars and Stripes, link here for more 

Hospital ship arriving in New York:

