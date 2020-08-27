US defense secretary says China has repeatedly fallen short of promises to abide by international laws

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by US defense secretary, Mark Esper

US China
  • China has hampered global efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic
  • China's military continues to pursue an aggressive modernisation plan
Tensions between both sides are still present and slowly growing, but they both know well enough not to cross certain boundaries at this point i.e. the trade deal is still the most important issue for both sides - at least to markets as well.

The rhetoric this week involves that of the South China Sea as seen with earlier headlines over the past few days:


