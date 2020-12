Earlier in the session Trump refused to sign the COVID-19 stimulus bill, calling $600 checks a disgrace and calling for $2k checks instead:

Trump asks Congress to amend the COVID-19 relief bill Democrats House Leader Pelosi was quick to support the boost to payments to Americans: Democrats House Leader Pelosi was quick to support the boost to payments to Americans:

Pelosi says eager to provide $2,000 checks High-profile Democrat representative Alexandia Ocasio-Cortex is now out to show her support: High-profile Democrat representative Alexandia Ocasio-Cortex is now out to show her support:









AOC has nailed it in that last line, the resistance is likely to come from the other side of politics, the Republican Party. The pressure is back on Senate head McConnell.