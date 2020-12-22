US Dept of Homeland Security to warn on data security if using China-linked firms

Axios with the report on an upcoming warning to be issued by the DHS:

to warn U.S. companies of the risk of Chinese government-sponsored data theft that can occur through U.S. business partnerships with Chinese companies, or through the use of their products and services.





---

AUD traders might like to take note of thee developments, whenever the US piles the pressure on China its Australia that China kicks - levying restrictions on Australian exports and what have you.