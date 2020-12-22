US Dept of Homeland Security to warn on data security if using China-linked firms

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Axios with the report on an upcoming warning to be issued by the DHS:

  • to warn U.S. companies of the risk of Chinese government-sponsored data theft that can occur through U.S. business partnerships with Chinese companies, or through the use of their products and services.

---
AUD traders might like to take note of thee developments, whenever the US piles the pressure on China its Australia that China kicks - levying restrictions on Australian exports and what have you. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose