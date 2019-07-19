US dismisses comments from Iran foreign minister, says he has no power
Interesting US strategy
The Guardian yesterday reported that Iran foreign minister Zarif went to New York and made an offer to the US. He offered to formalize stricter international inspections of the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities in exchange for permanent sanctions relief.
This week, the Trump administration hinted that it wanted Iran to end its missile program, something that was quickly shot down by Zarif and others.
Now, a US senior administration official is out saying that any message from Iran should come directly from the Supreme Leader or President Rouhani. They said they've seen no evidence that Zarif has any decision-making power.