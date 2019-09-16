LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
-
Global currency trading volumes surge to highest-ever level
-
FX option expiry data for Monday September 16 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday September 13 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday September 12 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 11 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
AUD traders heads up - RBA minutes due today - preview
-
Morgan Stanley forecasts a surprise 25 basis point cut from the SNB
-
ECB's Lane: Convergence of inflation towards aim has recently slowed, partly reversed
-
ECB's Stournaras: Lagarde will probably keep stimulus going
-
ECB's de Cos: There is urgent need to improve functioning of the fiscal policy framework in Europe