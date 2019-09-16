Announcement from the US Department of Justice

arrest of Zhongsan Liu, who was charged by complaint for his involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain U.S. visas for Chinese government employees.

"We welcome foreign students and researchers, including from China, but we do not welcome visa fraud - especially on behalf of a government," said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers of National Security. "We will continue to confront Chinese government attempts to subvert American law to advance its own interests in diverting U.S. research and know-how to China."

There is more to the statement, but I think you get the picture.

Not divorced from China-US tensions ….












