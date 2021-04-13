US dollar adding to its earlier gain

Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news or data.

US yields are a touch firmer and that is translating into a bid for the US dollar.





USD/JPY has extended towards its session high just shy of 109.60 as I post.

AUD, NZD, EUR, GBP, CHF and CAD are all softer against the dollar also.

There is some chatter about of traders positioning in the kiwi$ ahead of the RBNZ tomorrow but I am not taking too much notice of that, even though the NZD is the worst of the bunch at present.









Next up is the PBOC onshore yuan reference rate setting for the day. Offshore yuan has found some support after the earlier news China is not be named as aa currency manipulator: