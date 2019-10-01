US dollar and risk trades fall on surprise fall in ISM manufacturing to 10-year low

Ugly data changes the tune in markets

The trade has reversed in just about everything today.





Mild optimism was the theme to start October as equities climbed and the US dollar made some headway, particularly against the yen.





Those moves were set off by a shock drop in the US ISM manufacturing report to the lowest since June 2009. The economist consensus was for a rise to 50.0 from 49.1. Those expectations were hardened by a rise in the Markit version of the report shortly before the release. Instead, ISM index tumbled to 47.8 -- lower than any estimate.





USD/JPY immediately fell to 107.90 from 108.35 and the dollar weakened across the board.





It was a similar story elsewhere with the S&P 500 falling to 2967 from 2990. US 2-year yields fell to 1.57% from 1.65%.







This is a sign that global manufacturing malaise is hitting the US harder now as tariffs increase and take hold. So far the US has weathered the trade war well but that could be changing.

