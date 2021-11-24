US dollar bid remains firm as trade begins to tail off

FOMC minutes still to come

It's after lunch in New York and some traders have already headed to the exits ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.





Despite that, the dollar remains firm on most fronts. It's at or near session highs against JPY, EUR, GBP, AUD and NZD. Only the loonie has been able to offer some push back as it trades flat on the day.





Cable is particularly soft in the last few hours and continues to carve out new lows for the year.



