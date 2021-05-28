US dollar bulls look to be making late bets on a strong PCE report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Month-end flows also likely a factor

The US dollar has kicked it into high gear ahead of today's highly-anticipated PCE report. Core PCE is expected to rise to the highest since 1994.
Month-end flows also likely a factor
Lately though, economists have been underestimating inflation so there's a good chance of a surprise higher. That would push the dollar higher and it might be why we're seeing some strong bids in the dollar int he past hour.

We're also at month-end and flows have consistently been dollar-positive since Wednesday. We could be seeing more of that and will be watching especially closely into the 1500 GMT London fix.
EURUSD
Invest in yourself. See our fo rex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose