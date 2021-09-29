US dollar catches a big early bid once again

Quarter end flows?

It was right around this time yesterday that the big US dollar bid started and equities began to roll over.





The dollar is jumping to session highs against the commodities currencies and elsewhere at the moment. Equity futures are drifting lower as well.





You can take your pick from the list of potential reasons:





Quarter end

Inflation worries

Fed tapering

Supply chain issues

Energy crisis in Europe/Asia

China slowdown



In any case, AUD/USD is through support and to the lowest levels since the peak of the delta worries in August.







