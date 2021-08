Stops run in Asia

There's no news behind this latest push in the US dollar, which is rallying right across the board.





I'm tempted to point the finger at EUR/USD stops as it runs down to 1.1686 on a break of the earlier lows. These are the worst levels since November.





AUD/USD is also cutting through some levels ahead of the jobs report in an hour and flows may be bidding up USD/JPY in Tokyo trade.