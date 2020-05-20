US dollar catches a quick bid

I'm not sure what's behind this

The Senate passed a bill aimed a boosting oversight of Chinese control. They would have to certify no foreign government control and that could force some to delist. It was passed unanimously and that's a key detail. China ETFs are falling on the news.







That shouldn't be a surprise but Trump also tweeted some harsh words at China today.





None of this is really new and the selling hit right at the London close so I'd be more likely to peg it on that. What's interesting is that the reversal yesterday hit around the same time.



The moves so far aren't huge but they're certainly notable and some modest equity weakness has kicked in as well.







Here's AUD/USD and it was a fairly quick 20-pip move lower:



