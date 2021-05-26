US dollar catches another bid into the London fix

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Dollar strengthens again

Justin earlier wrote about month-end demand for US dollars. I think we're seeing a lot of that today and clearly there is more now into the London fix.

Here's a euro chart but it's the same thing across the board:
US dollar catches another bid
