US dollar climbs after surprise drop in unemployment rate

Dollar modestly higher after the jobs report





The US dollar is broadly higher following the August jobs report. The headline was very close to expectations but private jobs were a disappointment. That was overshadowed by a surprise drop in the unemployment rate to 8.4% from 10.2% even as participation held steady.





USD/JPY rose to 106.40 from 106.20 and other dollar moves were roughly the same size. As of writing, cable is drifting to a session low, down 45 pips on the day to 1.3236.





What comes next has less to do with the jobs report than the broader market sentiment. Yesterday's 3.5% drop in the S&P 500 and 5% fall in the Nasdaq has everyone on edge. The dip buyers are waiting in the wings, but do they jump in at these levels?





The jobs report is better news on the economy but it's cheap money that's driving this rally and a fall to 8.4% unemployment makes a Fed surprise this month less likely. Then there are US election considerations starting to creep in and general uncertainty on the pandemic.