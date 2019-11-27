US dollar climbs on better GDP and durable goods orders

Strong data underpins the US dollar

US GDP and durable goods orders both beat estimates but the durable goods report was the driver of dollar strength. Q3 GDP rose to 2.1% from 1.9% in the advance report but the gain was entirely on inventory accumulation.





Meanwhile, core durable goods orders rose 1.2% compared to -0.2% expected. That's a great forward-looking sign on the economy and business investment. It's a category in the economy that has been particularly disappointing and a turn higher (if sustained) would be a major upside risk for 2020.





In turn, the US dollar rose on the headlines. USD/JPY rose to a two-week high on the report, hitting 109.25 from 109.15. That zeros in on the Nov 12 high of 109.29 followed by the November high of 109.49.







Separately, EUR/USD is under pressure and testing the 1.1000 handle. Watch the November low of 1.0989.





Daily chart:



