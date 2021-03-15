US dollar climbs on safe haven bid as EU frowns at AstraZeneca vaccine

US dollar makes broad gains

Sentiment is souring after the main economies in the eurozone pulled the AstraZeneca vaccine on blood clotting fears.





It could be put back into use on Tuesday but the damage is done from a PR standpoint and there will be some level of slowed uptake, and slower recovery. That would be deeply disappointing if there turned out to be no problems with the AstraZeneca vaccine.





Here's a look at AUD/USD, which is back to March 10 levels.







The bigger technical break is in cable, which is now flirting with the March 10 lows.



