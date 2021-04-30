US dollar climbs to session high into the fix

The models were wrong

There was some heavy buying of the US dollar into the month-end London fix. That was unexpected with bank models showing dollar selling as likely.





Mixed in with the month-end news was some worrisome vaccine news in regards to variants. That added to the 'risk off' tone and contributed to some of the moves. That said, USD/JPY rallied through the fix so I tend to put this latest leg on flows not fundamentals.





I tend to think the trade is to fade big moves on the fix but keep the broader backdrop in mind.

