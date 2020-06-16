US dollar crash is virtually inevitable says Stephen Roach

Roach is a former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman and is now a senior fellow at Yale University.

  • "The U.S. economy has been afflicted with some significant macro imbalances for a long time, namely a very low domestic savings rate and a chronic current account deficit"
  •  "The dollar is going to fall very, very sharply."
Roach spoke in an interview with CNBC, called for a 35% fall in the dollar. 
  • "These problems are going from bad to worse as we blow out the fiscal deficit in the years ahead"
The US would welcome a weaker USD, for the globe it may mean easier trade financing also. 

