US dollar creeps higher against the yen along with Treasury yields

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

USD/JPY to the highs of the day

The FX market is coming to life as Treasury yields erase early losses ahead of today's key 10-year auction. US 10s are now trading up fractionally at 1.3578% after touching 1.3250% earlier.

The turn has manifest itself in a creep higher in USD/JPY to 110.38, which is a test of the prior lows before last week's breakdown.
The rising dollar is also putting some downward pressure on commodities with gold at a low, down $16 to $1791.

