US dollar creeps higher as infrastructure optimism builds

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Infrastructure could boost US growth and pull forward rate hikes

USDCAD 10 mins
The odds of a bipartisan infrastructure deal rose today after Sen Romney said the framework was agreed and a report said Biden was likely to support it.

To be sure, there's still a long road and politics is filled with twists and turns but the bull case is a nearly $1 trillion bill passed with bipartisan support followed by a Democrat-only bill that could be $2-4 trillion.

The dollar is creeping higher even as stocks rise, suggesting this is a US-only story rather than part of the risk trade. Interestingly, yields are lower though, which is not what you would expect on a higher prospect of more spending.

There are still plenty of details to work out though and we're now into the quarter-end countdown so maybe I'm reading too much into the dollar move anyway.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose