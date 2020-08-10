US dollar creeps higher as the day grinds on

Risk trades a bit better

The euro is at the lows of the day at 1.1743 as the US dollar slowly creeps higher. USD/JPY is also getting a small bid and cable is giving back some gains.







There isn't a strong theme in the market today but I see the latest US political machinations as USD-positive because they're likely to mean lower deficits.





Another spot to watch is the modest improvements in Trump's poll numbers. Right now the baseline is that Democrats win the White House and Senate but if Trump can recover, the Senate becomes less likely and if that's the outcome, then expect a resurgence of fiscal conservatism that dooms a strong US recovery.





In any case, the market is flailing around today without much convictoin. Stocks are at the best levels of the day and gold is near the lows.

