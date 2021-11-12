US dollar dips after drop in consumer sentiment
US dollar slips
Higher inflation and a softer consumer is a bad mix for the US economy.
Consumer sentiment in the University of Michigan survey fell to a 10-year low in November.
The soft sentiment data -- if it flows into consumer spending -- strengthens the Team Transitory case for a return to low inflation.
That's reflected in a blip lower in rate hike expectations and also for weaker US growth. In turn, the dollar is slightly lower.
All that said, I don't believe the UMich survey is a good barometer of anything but political sentiment.