US dollar dips after drop in consumer sentiment

US dollar slips





Higher inflation and a softer consumer is a bad mix for the US economy.









The soft sentiment data -- if it flows into consumer spending -- strengthens the Team Transitory case for a return to low inflation.





That's reflected in a blip lower in rate hike expectations and also for weaker US growth. In turn, the dollar is slightly lower.





All that said, I don't believe the UMich survey is a good barometer of anything but political sentiment.





