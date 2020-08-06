US dollar dips after Trump talks about payroll tax cut order

Trump says executive order coming on a payroll tax cut and eviction protections





Trump can delay the collection or payroll taxes and he can ban evictions for a time, but eventually those payments will come due. The idea may be that the end of the deferral will put pressure on Congress to waive it but it could also result it a bit of a payment cliff.





This was rumored and hinted at for more than a week so I'm not sure this is what's moving the dollar at the moment but it's something to watch. The larger theme of relentlessly rising US deficits is one that's going to last years, not months.

