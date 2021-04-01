US dollar dollar on the defensive as yields fall

Bid in Treasuries undermines dollar

US 10-year yields are down 4.5 bps to 1.69% and that's spilling over into FX where the dollar is slumping.





AUD/USD has nearly erased its entire decline on the day. It's trading down 5 pips to 0.7593 from a low of 0.7532.





The Canadian dollar is a spot to watch today with the OPEC+ decision coming. WTI is at the highs of the day, up $1.44 to $60.60 after touching $58.97 because the introductory OPEC+ comments urged caution.







