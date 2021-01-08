US dollar drops after jobs report

Dollar comes under pressure

Dollar weakness is the story after the jobs report.





I don't see anything in the report that would be a trigger to sell the dollar. The headline was soft but it's not like the Federal Reserve is going to cut rates. We already know stimulus is coming but this means that (if anything) a bit more stimulus is coming.





To me this dollar move is overdue. I think there's been some dollar buying on portfolio flows around the Democratic surprise wins and the push higher in Treasury yields but that's nothing that will give a lasting boost to the dollar.





The USD/JPY chart is a bit of a head-and-shoulders in the short term but we've already hit the measured target:



