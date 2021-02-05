US dollar drops after non-farm payrolls but quickly finds its legs

Bad news is good news for stimulus

The thinking in markets right now is that Congress is more likely to dig into their pockets and pass a larger stimulus package after today's jobs report.







I'm not so sure about that as the unemployment rate is probably the only number most of them see.





That said, USD/JPY dropped down to 105.50 from 105.70 on the headlines but has come all the way back as 10-year Treasury yields hit the highs of the week at 1.174%.





The bond market is in charge of the USD/JPY trade at the moment and it can't decide if this is good or bad.





Ultimately, does this report really change anything? Congress is going to do what it was going to do anyway and the market will keep reaching for that post-vaccine rainbow.

