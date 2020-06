Heavy dollar selling

Almost everything is taking a bite out of the US dollar at the moment. There's no news to pin this on but the positive sentiment in equities is generally USD-negative.



Aside from that, it's month/quarter-end and this is the kind of thing that happens. Watch the technical levels and manage risk but be careful about drawing conclusions.





AUD/USD remains in the wedge pattern but it's gone from a one-week low to a four-day high: