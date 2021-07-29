US dollar edges higher as S&P 500 hits another record

US stocks add to gains

The S&P 500 rose 20 points to a new all time high of 4423.





What's interesting is that commodity currencies are under some pressure at the same time. AUD/USD is at 0.7379, which is 30 pips form the highs and almost back to flat on the day.





Some of these moves could be about month-end flows or US equity inflows but there's no coherent picture in markets.





In the bigger picture, AUD/USD is flashing a doji star on the daily chart if we finish here and a failure to break above the range of the past 11 days. You'd like to see some more life coming off a bottom (if it is indeed a bottom) but this pair can't shake covid worries. I'm convinced that Australian will need a new strategy for dealing with delta but the political situation there right now is poisonous.









