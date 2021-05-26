US dollar edges to another high as the buying continues

Dollar stays strong

London has gone home but the US dollar bid hasn't.



The euro and sterling are at fresh session lows at 1.2192 and 1.4117, respectively. There were some fixing flows earlier and there is plenty of talk about month-end demand.





In EUR/USD, the slump lower today puts a damper on a move that could have been a breakout from the 2021 range. It had touched the highest since early January yesterday but has been sucked back into the late-May range. Still, so long as it can hold above 1.2150, the technical damage is minimal.







