US dollar at the lows of the day

Strong demand at a US 30-year bond auction has kept the pressure on the US dollar today. Worries about a break higher in Treasury yields are fading with 10-year benchmark rates down 4.2 bps to 1.62% today.





In turn, USD/JPY is down 32 pips to 109.06 after touching as high as 109.75 in Asian trade. Next is last week's low of 109.00. Watch for stops below.