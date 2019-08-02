US dollar finds a bid after jobs report

Not sure if it's jobs related or people who were sidelined through the report

Sometimes news isn't always the market mover. Often times there are market participants who are waiting to put on trades until a risk event like non-farm payrolls has passed.





I think that's a bit of the case today. The jobs report was solid and not something to spark a big move in one direction or the other.





Now we're seeing some US dollar buying against the commodity currencies in particular. That reflects some of the risk aversion that's creeping into markets.





The Australian dollar is now down 20 pips and near the session low of 0.6763. It's fallen for 11 straight days.



