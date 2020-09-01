US dollar finds a footing in quick turn

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US dollar bid appears

The euro tagged 1.20 but it has quickly turned around in a flurry of USD-buying after the open of the equity market. The pair has now fallen to 1.1972 amidst a broad turn in the dollar.

There's no particular catalyst fro the dollar move but it's flirting with critical levels on a number of fronts and it has been a one-way trade for months. USD/CAD is another large intraday mover, it fell to an 8-month low of 1.2994 but has has rebounded to 1.3054.

I see this week as a critical time for the dollar because it's on the brink of a an accelerating breakdown. Given relative valuations, I think a fall is inevitable but the whipsaws can be brutal.

