US dollar finds a footing in quick turn
US dollar bid appears
The euro tagged 1.20 but it has quickly turned around in a flurry of USD-buying after the open of the equity market. The pair has now fallen to 1.1972 amidst a broad turn in the dollar.
There's no particular catalyst fro the dollar move but it's flirting with critical levels on a number of fronts and it has been a one-way trade for months. USD/CAD is another large intraday mover, it fell to an 8-month low of 1.2994 but has has rebounded to 1.3054.
I see this week as a critical time for the dollar because it's on the brink of a an accelerating breakdown. Given relative valuations, I think a fall is inevitable but the whipsaws can be brutal.