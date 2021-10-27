US dollar gets a late day bid as risk trade wilts

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Month end in play?

We might be selling the front-run of a large month-end rebalancing today due to the October strength in stocks and weakness in bonds. That's reversing  and it's helping to boost the dollar.

USD/CAD is at a post-BOC high and AUD/USD failed at the Asian high and has now turned lower.
AUD/USD daily
It's tough to stitch together a coherent narrative today due to the big move in bonds and volatility elsewhere but that's often the way it goes at month end.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose