US dollar gets a late day bid as risk trade wilts

Month end in play?

We might be selling the front-run of a large month-end rebalancing today due to the October strength in stocks and weakness in bonds. That's reversing and it's helping to boost the dollar.





USD/CAD is at a post-BOC high and AUD/USD failed at the Asian high and has now turned lower.





It's tough to stitch together a coherent narrative today due to the big move in bonds and volatility elsewhere but that's often the way it goes at month end.

