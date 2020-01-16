US dollar gets a lift from better retail sales and Philly Fed

Modest dollar strength

The US dollar is slightly stronger across the board after better than expected readings on the Philly Fed and retail sales.





The numbers showed the factory and consumer sides of the economy in solid shape near the turn of the calendar. That leaves the status quo in check as the market continues to bet on a pickup as trade fears subside.





USD/JPY was at 109.96 before the data and rose 8 pips afterwards. That was indicative of the broader moves with the dollar rising 5-15 pips across the board.







