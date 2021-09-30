US dollar gets new life as equities crumble

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Dollar roars back

The theme today looked like it would be a retracement in the dollar but the market is now having other ideas.

US equities dumped on energy, supply chain and inflation fears with the S&P 500 turning a solid gain into a 39 point loss. That's given new life to the US dollar and yen, which are rallying against the rest of the field in tandem.

AUD/USD is showing a clear picture of the reversal of fortunes:
AUDUSD
When you come to trade at quarter end, you better bring a helmet (and a wide stop).
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose