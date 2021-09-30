US dollar gets new life as equities crumble

Dollar roars back

The theme today looked like it would be a retracement in the dollar but the market is now having other ideas.





US equities dumped on energy, supply chain and inflation fears with the S&P 500 turning a solid gain into a 39 point loss. That's given new life to the US dollar and yen, which are rallying against the rest of the field in tandem.





AUD/USD is showing a clear picture of the reversal of fortunes:





When you come to trade at quarter end, you better bring a helmet (and a wide stop).