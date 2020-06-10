US dollar gets the dovish message. Here's the press conference playbook

Dollar declines after initial spike

The Fed pledging to keep the printing presses running at $4 billion per day 'over coming months' along with no signals about tapping the brakes have sent the dollar lower, gold higher and equities into positive territory.





Importantly, USD/JPY has fallen through the May 29 low to a three-week low.





The euro has also broken above 1.14.





The playbook is generally to take a bit back just before the press conference on jitters that the Fed Chairman will take a different tone. If he doesn't then expect an extension after he's done.





Certainly there isn't much now blocking the euro's path to at least a test of 1.15.

