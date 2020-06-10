US dollar gets the dovish message. Here's the press conference playbook

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Dollar declines after initial spike

The Fed pledging to keep the printing presses running at $4 billion per day 'over coming months' along with no signals about tapping the brakes have sent the dollar lower, gold higher and equities into positive territory.

Importantly, USD/JPY has fallen through the May 29 low to a three-week low.
Dollar declines after initial spike
The euro has also broken above 1.14.
EURUSD
The playbook is generally to take a bit back just before the press conference on jitters that the Fed Chairman will take a different tone. If he doesn't then expect an extension after he's done.

Certainly there isn't much now blocking the euro's path to at least a test of 1.15.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose