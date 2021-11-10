US dollar gives back CPI pop

US dollar unable to sustain the bid

The rise in US inflation is turning into more of a reflation trade and less of dollar rally.





Here's the thinking:



Inflation is global and higher US prices are a sign of what's happening elsewhere as well. There are a handful of central banks that are more inclined towards hiking than the Fed -- the BOC and BOE for starters (though say what you will about the unreliable girlfriend).







So GBP is back to pre-CPI levels and USD/CAD is now lower, falling quickly to 1.2617 from 1.2660 a the post-CPI high. Part of that is a turnaround in commodities, including oil. There's a race into hard assets with prices running.



