US dollar gives back gains as the mood improves

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Back and forth we go

The US dollar is losing some ground at the moment, particularly against the euro and the commodity currencies. The move comes as equities erase losses and turn higher.

There's not much to take from the moves today in anything in the FX market, except that sterling buyers have no stomach for ridding out Brexit negotiations.

I just can't see a lot of people gathering the conviction to move money around in the next two weeks with so much uncertainty around the US election, the virus and Brexit. It's going to be a struggle to pin down the reasons for any moves in the next week.

AUD/USD (hope you enjoyed the ride):
