US dollar hits the highs of the day as unemployment slumps on solid jobs report

Economic fears ebb





US unemployment fell to a 50-year low in September at 3.5%. That was better than the 3.7% expected as the US economy added 136K jobs in the month.





The report will dampen fears about a sudden economic slowdown due to trade concerns. The ISM surveys this week were extremely soft and that sent markets into a spiral and stoked speculation about two more Fed cuts before the end of the year.





With this report, the odds of a cut on Oct 30 slipped to 79% from 85% yesterday. A second cut in December is now 50/50 compared to 60% yesterday.





Those falling odds help to explain the moderate USD strength since the report. USD/JPY (above) up to 107.00 from 106.75 beforehand.





The moderate reaction is party because employment is a lagging indicator. If/when the US economy turns downward, jobs will be one of the final things to struggle.







In addition, the wages components of the survey were soft. Year-over-year hourly average earnings fell to 2.9% from 3.2%. The Fed will see that as a greenlight to cut rates -- something that's a dollar-negative.

